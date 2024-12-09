New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The three-day stocktake visit for the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) held in the national capital, served as a crucial step in strengthening the trade and strategic partnership between the two nations.

During the meeting from December 4-6, the two sides expressed their shared commitment to ensuring that the CECA delivers meaningful benefits and a balanced outcome for both their nations, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated in a press release.

For the meeting, the Indian delegation was headed by Additional Secretary and Chief Negotiator, Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, and the Australian delegation was headed by First Assistant Secretary and Chief Negotiator, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Ravi Kewalram.

"The stocktake discussions covered several critical areas of the CECA, including trade in goods, services, mobility, agri-tech cooperation, and more. Both sides emphasized their shared commitment to ensuring that the CECA delivers meaningful benefits and a balanced outcome for both countries. The discussions also centered on market access modalities that align with India's food security objectives," the release stated.

The visit follows the 10th round of negotiations held in Sydney from August 19-24, 2024, where both sides made significant progress on various aspects of the CECA.

The discussions in New Delhi were a continuation of those efforts, and both countries shared a constructive dialogue on issues related to trade, supply chains, and the agricultural sector.

The two sides evaluated the progress made so far and outlined a path forward for the early conclusion of the CECA. During the meeting, the two delegations expressed optimism about the future of the CECA and the broader India-Australia economic partnership. The discussions have paved the way for further collaboration, particularly in areas such as agricultural innovation, market access, and supply chain resilience, the press release said.

In a press release, Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, "India and Australia are also key partners in regional and global initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) and the Trilateral Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI). These frameworks are designed to enhance regional cooperation and strengthen the resilience of supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region."

"As important partners in the Indo-Pacific region, India and Australia reaffirm their shared commitment to promoting economic growth, agricultural development, and regional prosperity through continued cooperation and dialogue under the CECA framework," it added. (ANI)

