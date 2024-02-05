Dubai [UAE], February 5 (ANI/WAM): UAE fencers brought glory to their home country, bagging gold and silver medals in Saber Individuals competitions at the ongoing 7th edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2024) on Saturday.

The Saber, Epee, and Foil individual matches at Sharjah Women Sports drew the finest fencing talents from across the Arab world, spotlighting the exceptional abilities of UAE's fencers.

In the Saber Individuals category, Emirati athlete Mahra Abdullah clinched the gold after defeating her teammate Asila Darwish, who took home the silver medal. Syrian fencers Mary Aqsm and Haneen Elhamood finished in third place.

Commenting on the win, 20-year-old Mahra Abdullah Malla, from the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, shared her exhilaration upon securing her first title: "This gold medal marks a pivotal milestone in my career. " she stated with pride. Her journey in fencing began under the guidance of her younger sister. Mahra's aspirations soar high as she dreams of Olympic glory, finding profound joy and fulfilment in the art of Saber fencing.

In the Epee Individuals category, Omani Jana Mohamed Al-Sharjya snatched the gold medal after an intense rivalry against Emirati Sheikha Youssef, who settled for silver. Syrian fencer Afrodet Hatem Hatem and Omani Esraa Seif shared the third place.

At just 13 years old, Ana Mohammed has already amassed an impressive tally of 13 gold medals, a shining beacon of her burgeoning career since 2020. "The journey to this point has been fuelled by immense effort from both my family and coaches," Jana said, acknowledging the support system behind her success.

She said her swift ascent in the sport is driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence and rapid development, with a laser focus on clinching the top spot in every competition.

Meanwhile, the Foil Individuals category saw Omani fencers continue their stellar performance as they claimed the second gold medal. Esraa Seif bagged the gold, while the silver was clinched after an intense match by UAE's Hamda Ahmed. Emirati Kadija Hamdan and Bahraini Somia Khaled share third place.

15-year-old Esraa Seif shared her own story of dedication and triumph. Having embarked on her fencing journey from the sport's inception in her home country, she boasts a substantial collection of medals from various national and international competitions. "Standing on the podium fills me with pride, especially for Omani girls." She stressed that her eyes were set on the Olympic Games. (ANI/WAM)

