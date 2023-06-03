Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 2 (ANI/WAM): An evacuation plane from Sudan arrived in the United Arab Emirates, carrying approximately 180 people from several countries. This was the tenth UAE evacuation flight from Sudan, which has experienced violent clashes since mid-April.

The UAE continues to prioritise the evacuation of the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly and women.

Also Read | Pride Month 2023: What Is 2S in the 2SLGBTQIA+? Know All About the Acronym and Its Transformation.

The UAE also continues to provide services to various nationals during their evacuation and stay in the city of Port Sudan. Moreover, the UAE has hosted nationals from approximately 26 different countries who were brought to the UAE on evacuation flights, which have carried 997 people since 29th April. The country has also provided all necessary care services while they are in the UAE prior to their return to their home countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) confirmed the success of the UAE evacuation operation as part of the country's humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthening international cooperation and solidarity. The Ministry underscored the continuation of the UAE's humanitarian approach based on protecting civilians and facilitating aid and assistance to countries in times of need.

Also Read | American Indian Citizenship Day 2023 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day Observed in the US.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE's commitment to working with its partners and the international community to achieve all that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

As part of its humanitarian assistance to those affected and displaced by the conflict in Sudan, as well as for Sudanese refugees in Chad, the UAE has dispatched 10 aircraft and a ship with approximately 1,353 tonnes of food and medical supplies to Port Sudan, as well as 12 aircraft with 277 tonnes of relief supplies to neighbouring Chad. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)