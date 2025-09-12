Palestinians shout slogans at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City (Photo/Reuters)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 12 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates has summoned the Israeli Deputy Head of Mission in Abu Dhabi to register a strong protest against Israel's strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, Al Jazeera reported.

According to a statement released by the UAE Foreign Ministry, "Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, summoned the Israeli Deputy Head of Mission in the United Arab Emirates, David Ohad Horsandi, to strongly condemn and denounce the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the State of Qatar, as well as the hostile statements made by the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu."

Al Hashimy underscored the UAE's position by saying, "Any aggression against a GCC member state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security framework."

The development comes amid growing solidarity with Qatar across the region, with several leaders - including the UAE President - travelling to Doha to extend their support, Al Jazeera added.

This wave of regional backing is also mirrored internationally, as Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is scheduled to meet top US officials, Al Jazeera reported, following strong condemnation of Israel's strike by members of the United Nations Security Council.

Hamas has pledged to continue fighting in the wake of the Israeli assault, saying its key demands - including the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and reconstruction of the territory - "have not wavered."

The developments followed a statement by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on September 10, who said in a press briefing that the United States administration had informed the Qatari government about Israel's "impending strikes" on Doha. Qatar, however, denied receiving any prior information and called the statement "baseless."

Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the call came only after the explosions had already begun.

"The statements being circulated about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are baseless. The call from a US official came during the sound of explosions caused by the Israeli attack in Doha," Al Ansari posted on X.

This came after Israel launched an airstrike targeting top Hamas leaders residing in a residential neighbourhood in Doha, according to CNN.

Addressing the press briefing, Leavitt said, "President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did. The President views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States and feels very badly about the location of this attack," she said, underlining the close ties between Washington and Doha.

Israel carried out the attack against Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital, which had been a key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks. Hamas said the strike killed five members but failed to assassinate the negotiating delegation.

According to CNN, Qatar's Prime Minister called Israel a "rogue player" in the Middle East.

"This attack ... we can only describe it as a state terrorism," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said. "This is a message to the entire region: that there is rogue player in the region," he said at a news conference, as per CNN.

The Prime Minister further said that the US contacted Qatar only 10 minutes after the attack took place, and alleged that Israel used weapons that evaded radar detection, CNN reported.

Israeli officials later confirmed that more than 10 fighter jets were involved in the operation. According to CNN, Israel had US-made F-35I stealth aircraft, which were designed to avoid radar detection. (ANI)

