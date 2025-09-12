London, September 12: A senior Pakistani-origin doctor, Suhail Anjum, admitted to engaging in sex with a nurse during a surgical procedure, a UK medical tribunal heard. The incident took place at Tameside General Hospital in Greater Manchester on September 16, 2023, when Anjum, a consultant anaesthetist, left a patient undergoing keyhole gallbladder surgery to meet a “Nurse C” in a nearby operating theatre. The pair were discovered in a “compromising position” by another nurse.

The tribunal was told that Anjum, 44, was supervising five surgeries that morning. During the third operation, he asked for a comfort break, standard procedure with nurse cover, but allegedly left knowing Nurse C “was likely to be nearby.” Scrub nurse NT found them engaged in sexual activity while preparing the next theatre, reported Daily Mail. Shocked, NT reported the matter, and Anjum admitted to leaving the patient and having sex with the nurse. UK: Number of Prison Officers Caught Having Sex With Inmates Reaches Record High.

Anjum told the tribunal the incident occurred during a difficult personal period. He said he and his wife were struggling after the premature birth of their youngest daughter, which left his wife traumatised and him managing extra family responsibilities. He added that he had chosen to work that Saturday to free a weekday to support his family. ‘I Bet All the Boys Fancy Me’: UK Teacher Sends Naked Videos of Herself to 15-Year-Old Boy, Asks Him To Have Sex With Her; Jailed.

“This was a unique incident. I cannot express how shameful it is to me. I am genuinely sorry and fully recognise the seriousness of my behaviour,” Anjum said.

Suhail Anjum, a 2004 graduate of the University of Health Sciences in Lahore, began working in the UK in 2011, holding positions in Bristol, Milton Keynes, Dartford, and later Tameside and Glossop Integrated Trust from 2015. He left the Trust in October 2024, briefly worked in Liverpool, and returned to Pakistan in January. He has expressed a desire to resume his UK medical career.

