London [UK], March 14 (ANI): A UK High Court Judge has ruled that the words used by three PTI representatives against Murtaza Ali Shah, London-based correspondent for Geo TV and The News, were defamatory at common law, Dawn reported.

At a preliminary trial on the meaning of the defamatory words, High Court Judge, the Honourable Justice Steyn DBE, sitting at the King's Bench Division of the Royal Courts of Justice said that "an allegation that a journalist has knowingly published false or baseless reports strikes at the heart of their professionalism, and undoubtedly meets both the consensus requirement and the threshold of seriousness, Dawn reported.

Also Read | Russian Su-27 Jet Collides With US MQ-9 Reaper Drone in International Airspace Over Black Sea.

The statement of opinion that he has been misusing his professional position for his own purposes also meets those requirements. These are serious allegations to make against a professional journalist."

The case was brought by Shah through his lawyer barrister, Jacob Dean, against PTI leaders Mohammad Imran, Shanaz Saddique and Riaz Hussain, who launched a defamatory social media campaign against the journalist in March 2020. (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan Asks Party To Continue Struggle Even if He Is Killed or Jailed As Scuffle Breaks Out Between Police, His Supporters (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)