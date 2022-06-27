London, Jun 27 (PTI) The annual UK-India Week opened here on Monday with a seminar exploring the potential for deeper collaborations between the two countries in the field of creative industries, including through public-private partnerships.

The Creative Industries and Cultural Economy Seminar at the Nehru Centre in London included a range of discussions, in-depth conversations and a screening associated with British Council's ‘India/UK Together Season of Culture', celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Exploring themes such as UK-India Together: Opportunities for Collaboration Within Creative Industries and Building Sustainable Communities, the seminar brought together leading voices and experts active within the UK-India cultural sphere.

“It is important to look at things from a 21st century perspective, using technology,” said Sanjeev Sanyal, Economic Advisor to the Government of India, during a panel discussion with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) President Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

“Our history may be shared but the experience and memory may not be shared. When we use the word shared values, from an Indian perspective we would like to arrive at them through conversation,” said Sanyal.

Sunil Kant Munjal, Hero Group entrepreneur and Chairman and Founder of Serendipity Arts Foundation, reflected upon the evolution of his foundation's Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa and the pressing need to keep India's cultural heritage alive.

“India has the richest heritage to offer the world. It is important to ensure our arts and crafts can stand the test of time,” said Munjal, in conversation with Nehru Centre Director Amish Tripathi.

“India and the UK together could create a cultural paradigm that could deeply and positively impact the entire world for decades to come,” noted Tripathi.

The UK-India Week is organised annually by London-headquartered media platform India Global Forum (IGF) and the 2022 edition, which concludes with the UK-India Awards on Friday, covers a series of topics from trade, climate action and healthcare to technology and innovation to explore bilateral exchanges across different sectors.

“At the core of the UK-India relationship lies our deep and varied cultural ties. They are in many ways the real heartbeat of this winning partnership. I am therefore thrilled that we commence UK-India Week 2022 with a seminar focussed on the multitude of opportunities in the cultural arena," said IGF CEO and Founder Manoj Ladwa.

Senior ministers from both countries are set to address UK-India Week over the course of the week, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and UK Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

