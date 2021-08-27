London, Aug 27 (AP) A 37-year-old man accused of injecting food items in three London supermarkets with syringes of blood appeared in court Friday and was ordered into custody until his next hearing.

Leoaai Elghareeb, a lawyer, was arrested after a man entered a Waitrose store in west London's Hammersmith area on Wednesday and started “throwing around” syringes filled with blood and injecting them into food items, prosecutors said.

Also Read | Post COVID-19 Symptoms: Half of Hospitalised Coronavirus Patients Have Persisting Symptoms After a Year, Says Lancet Study.

The prosecutors say he then engaged in similar behavior at nearby Tesco and Sainsbury's grocery stores.

Elghareeb, who lives near the stores, is charged with contaminating or interfering with goods. He did not enter a plea during a preliminary hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till September 6.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 24.

Police have advised customers who bought products at the three stores on Wednesday evening to throw them away. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)