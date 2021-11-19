London [UK], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Kingdom and Poland have signed an agreement on the intention to create a new air defense system, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

The agreement was reached during the visit of UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace to Poland where he held talks with his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak

Also Read | First Human Trial of Alzheimer's Nasal Vaccine Begin at Boston Hospital.

"A first for the UK-Poland relationship, the Statement of Intent will see the two countries share pioneering technology to develop NAREW, Poland's future Ground-Based Air Defence System, which is anticipated to have a multi-billion-pound budget. The agreement will provide enhanced security and defence development for both countries, while developing and sustaining critical skills across the missile sector in Poland and the UK" the ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

"In the UK, MBDA's Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) family has been confirmed for the NAREW programme. Flying at supersonic speeds, CAMM missiles can destroy modern air threats including stealth aircraft and high-speed missiles. Each CAMM family missile is equipped with an advanced active radar seeker that can see even the smallest, fastest and stealthiest targets through the worst weather and the heaviest electronic jamming," the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Zydus Cadila Gets USFDA Nod for Cancer Drug Nelarabine with 180-Days Exclusivity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)