Kabul [Afghanistan], September 30 (ANI): UN special rapporteur for Afghan Human Rights, Richard Bennett condemned the blast in the western Kabul area of Afghanistan and urged to stop international crimes.

Friday's blast claimed at least 19 lives and injured dozens inside the Kaaj Educational Center.

Also Read | India's SSB Urges Nepal To Stop Entry of Chinese and Pakistani Nationals Through Border.

Recalling the 2018 attack, Bennett said, "I condemn today's horrific attack on students @KaajAcademy #Dasht-e Barchi, #studentsnotargets.the repeat of the 2018 #ISKP attack at same location. The onslaught on #education for #Hazaras & #Shia must end. Stop attacks on #Afghanistan's future, stop international crimes."

While sharing the photo of Kaaj academy before the attack, on his Twitter account, he said, "Image taken @Kaaj Academy before the attack. Crammed with eager students waiting to take their practice exams, full of hope for a brighter future. A reminder that #Afghanistan's future depends on stopping international crimes, holding perpetrators to account and #educating youth."

Also Read | Pakistan: Victory Shines Over Sharifs As Islamabad Court Overturns Maryam Nawaz, Husband's Conviction in Corruption Case.

Earlier, UNICEF condemned the blast and said that violence in or around education establishments is unacceptable.

UNICEF reminded all parties in Afghanistan to adhere to and respect human rights, ensuring the safety and protection of all children and young people.

Earlier today, Kabul Police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told CNN that the explosion occurred at the Kaaj education centre at 7:30 am local time.

"Unfortunately, the explosion has caused human casualties. Security forces have reached the area and we will share the type of the explosion and casualty figures later," said Zadran.

In a Twitter post, NGO Afghan Peace Watch said a suicide bomber detonated himself among students, targeting Kaaj educational centre in a Hazara neighbourhood.

This explosion comes a few days after a blast was reported near the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul that sparked a global outcry. The recent blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul was also condemned in the strongest terms.

This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents.

Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)