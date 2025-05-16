Delegates at the event (Image/Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change)

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, represented India at the inaugural session of Sagarmatha Sambaad which is being organised in Kathmandu, Nepal today, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The high-level global dialogue was convened under the theme 'Climate Change, Mountains, and the Future of Humanity', with participation from Ministers, and climate leaders from across the world, the statement said.

Addressing the gathering at the Summit, Yadav emphasised India's unwavering commitment to global climate action and the need for collaborative efforts to safeguard the Himalayas and other mountain ecosystems.

He expressed India's dedication to addressing the global climate crisis. He noted, "It is a profound honour to represent India at this historic gathering.

The name Sagarmatha, meaning 'Head of the Sky,' aptly encapsulates the majesty and the responsibility we bear in protecting the mountains that form the lifeblood of our planet."

Yadav appreciated Nepal for hosting the Sambaad and stated that India, with its vast Himalayan region, shares a common ecological and cultural bond with its mountain neighbours.

He stressed that South Asia accounts for only 4% of historical global CO2 emissions, despite being home to nearly 25% of the global population.

The Minister emphasised that the burden of the climate crisis continues to fall disproportionately on developing nations, while developed countries remain far from fulfilling their commitments to climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity building.

Yadav further emphasised the immense biodiversity value of high-altitude ecosystems like the India and Nepal region. He stressed on the need for enhanced transboundary conservation efforts, calling on all Himalayan nations to collaborate under the International Big Cats Alliance to support joint protection initiatives for species such as snow leopards, tigers, and leopards.

"The Alliance aims to foster conservation expertise, fund critical initiatives, and create a knowledge repository for the protection of these iconic species," he stated.

Reflecting on the significance of Project Snow Leopard, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav stated, "At the 13th CoP to the Convention on Migratory Species in February 2020, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of protecting the snow leopard and its habitat in the upper Himalayas."

"In line with this vision, India has conducted its first comprehensive Snow Leopard Population Assessment, which carried out between 2019 and 2023, found a total of 718 snow leopards across India, representing approximately 10-15% of the global population," he added.

The Minister also outlined a five-point call for global action to address the shared ecological challenges of mountainous regions.

Under Enhanced Scientific Cooperation, he called for strengthening research collaboration, and monitoring cryospheric changes, hydrological cycles, and biodiversity.

Under building climate resilience investing in climate adaptation measures, early warning systems for disasters like Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), and climate-resilient infrastructure in mountain areas.

Ensuring that the welfare, needs and aspirations of local communities are at the heart of policy-making and their benefit from green livelihoods and sustainable tourism. Their traditional knowledge is an invaluable resource was under empowerering mountain communities.

Providing green finance was under making available adequate and predictable climate finance as per the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement for mountain Nations to implement adaptation and mitigation strategies effectively.

Recognizing mountain perspectives was under ensuring that the unique vulnerabilities and contributions of mountain ecosystems are suitably featured in global climate negotiations and sustainable development agendas.

"India stands ready to partner with Nepal and all mountain nations to protect our shared ecological heritage. In the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--the world is one family--we must ensure that our sacred mountains continue to stand tall as beacons of hope and sustainability," Yadav concluded.

The event was participated by dignitaries including Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, Vice Chairman of China's National People's Congress Xiao Jie, and COP29 President and Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev. (ANI)

