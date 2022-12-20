Washington, December 20: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 rocked the northern part of the US state of California, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS said the earthquake struck at 10:34:25 (UTC) at the depth of 16.1 kilometers. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 Jolts West Texas, One of State's Strongest Ever (Video).

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 - 12km WSW of Ferndale, CA," USGS tweeted. So far there is no news of any casualty.

