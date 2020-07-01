Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday applauded India's ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and WeChat, and stressed that the move would "boost India's integrity and national security".

"We welcome India's ban on certain mobile apps. India's clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty and boost integrity and national security," Pompeo said.

On Tuesday, a statement issued by Nikhil Gandhi, Head of TikTok, India said that the company with all data privacy and security requirements under the Indian law and has not shared any information of its users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government.

Almost all apps banned by the Indian government have some preferential Chinese interest and the majority have parent Chinese companies.

The Ministry of Information Technology had said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has banned apps for safety, security, defence, sovereignty, and integrity of India.

The development comes in the wake of latest escalation between the ties of India and China following the recent stand-off at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last month, which also killed 20 Indian personnel, in one of the most bloody confrontations between the border troops of two sides since the 1972 war. (ANI)

