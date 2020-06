World News | US Condoles Death of Indian Soldiers Killed in Face-off with China

Washington DC [USA], June 19 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday extended condolences to people of India for the lives lost as a result of the confrontation with China at the Galwan Valley area in eastern Ladakh.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India for the lives lost as a result of the recent confrontation with China. We will remember the soldiers' families, loved ones, and communities as they grieve," Michael Pompeo tweeted.

A total of 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan Valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

As of Thursday afternoon, eighteen soldiers are currently at the Indian Army's hospital in Leh, they will be out on duty in about 15 days. No one is in a critical condition as of now, all are stable, said Indian Army sources.

"No one critical as of now, all are stable. 18 soldiers are at our hospital in Leh, they will be out on duty in about 15 days. 58 soldiers are at other hospitals they should be back on duty within a week. Status as of today afternoon," said Indian Army sources. (ANI)

