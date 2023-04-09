Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): Police in US' Delaware are searching for the gunman after three people were shot, five others were injured in a shooting at the Christiana mall on Saturday, Fox News reported.

Delaware State Police doesn't believe the shooting was a random act. Investigators say an argument began at the mall's food court between multiple suspects and at least one of the victims.

As a result of the incident, three people were shot and five others were injured. The police are yet to confirm how many suspects they are searching for, though they say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Jim Harmon one of the gunshot victims said he was waiting for his food to be ready when the gunfire began.

"We heard like seven or eight shots, 'Bam! Bam! Bam! Everybody started running," Harmon told Action News, Fox News reported.

According to Harmon, his injury is not life-threatening.

"I felt something graze off my shoulder. It's not bad, but it's ok," he said.

After the shooting occurred, many shoppers were told to hide in stores. Officers who first responded to the incident told residents to run and hide while they sought out the shooter and swept the building.

The Christiana Mall, located in Newark, Delaware, is the largest shopping mall in the state, attracting many due to the state's lack of sales tax.

Police evacuated the mall on Saturday evening, and it remains closed for Easter Sunday. Authorities have said residents can stop by to pick up any personal belongings they may have left in the complex, however.

Police have encouraged any residents who may have information about the shooting to come forward, according to Fox News. (ANI)

