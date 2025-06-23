Washington, Jun 22 (AP) The US Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin Sunday warning of possible cyber attacks and violence, including antisemitic hate crimes, following America's attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

The department said there are “no specific credible threats against the homeland,” but noted the Iranian government has condemned the US action.

Also Read | US War Is With Nuclear Programme, Not Iran; Washington Still Open to Diplomacy: JD Vance After ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’ Attacking Tehran's 3 Nuclear Facilities.

“A heightened threat environment across the United States” is expected to last throughout the summer, the bulletin said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)