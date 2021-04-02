Brussels, April 2: The United States and Iran said Friday that they would begin indirect talks with other major world powers to try to get both countries back into an accord limiting Iran's nuclear programme, nearly three years after former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price called the resumption of negotiations, scheduled for Tuesday in Austria, “a healthy step forward.”

But Price added, “These remain early days, and we don't anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead.”

Agreement on the start of multiparty talks — being held to get Iran and the United States over their differences on conditions for returning to the 2015 nuclear deal — came after talks Thursday brokered by other countries in the accord. Iran, World Powers Ready to Welcome Back US to Nuclear Deal.

Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, and President Joe Biden has said rejoining the agreement is a priority for his administration. The Biden administration and Iran have differed on any conditions for that to happen, including the timing of the lifting of US sanctions against Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif immediately stressed that no meeting was planned between officials from Iran and the US. In a tweet, Zarif said the aim of the Vienna session would be “rapidly finalize sanction-lifting & nuclear measures for choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures.”

