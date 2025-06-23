Washington DC [US], June 23 (ANI): The United States of America has issued a "worldwide caution" travel advisory for the US citizens and interests abroad amid the rising tensions in West Asia due to which there have been disruptions in travel and periodic closure of the airspace across the Middle East.

The details were shared by the Official account for the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs.

In a post on X, the state department said, "Worldwide Caution: The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution. Please read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information, and any recent security alerts when planning travel at http://travel.state.gov/destination."

Meanwhile, the US also issued a security alert for Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Iraq, UAE, Jordan

A Level 4: Do not Travel advisory for Lebanon was also issued.

The developments follow after US President Donald Trump on Saturday (US local time) said that the United States has launched an attack on three Nuclear sites in Iran. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the success of the operation launched by the US in Iran on Sunday.

During a media briefing with Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine, Hegseth said that the US had successfully conducted precision strikes in Iran's Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

"Last night, on President Trump's order, the US Central Command conducted a precision strike in the middle of the night against three nuclear facilities in Iran - Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz - to destroy or severely degrade Iran's nuclear programme. As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs will demonstrate, it was an incredible and overwhelming success," he said.

Hegseth said that the orders from the US President and Commander-in-Chief were clear. They 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Hegseth also said that the US did not target Iranian troops or civilians.

"But it's worth noting that the operation did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people," he added. (ANI)

