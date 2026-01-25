Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): The Commander of the United States Military's Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, visited Israel yesterday as the official guest of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

During the visit, the CENTCOM Commander and the Chief of Staff held a lengthy personal meeting. This was followed by a meeting with senior officials.

"The meeting is a further expression of the personal bond between the commanders, the close strategic relationship between the IDF and the United States Military, and the continued strengthening of defence cooperation between the two countries," said the IDF.

US CENTCOM "directs and enables military operations and activities with allies and partners to increase regional security and stability in support of enduring U.S. interests."

The region of the world it covers includes the Middle East and Israel. (ANI/TPS)

