Kathmandu, Apr 23 (PTI) A US Congressional delegation led by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand paid a courtesy call on Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday and exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations, including on institutionalising democracy.

Prime Minister Deuba thanked the US Congress for its continued support to Nepal, specially during the difficult times of the 2015 earthquakes and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement here.

"During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on various aspects of Nepal-United States relations and cooperation.

"Both sides underscored the importance of parliamentary interactions for the enrichment of the multidimensional Nepal-US friendship," it said.

Views were also exchanged on institutionalising democracy and cooperation in climate change, the statement said.

Earlier, the visiting US delegation called on Foreign Affairs Minister Narayan Khadka, during which he appreciated the longstanding US cooperation on Nepal's development endeavours and expressed hope that the visit by the US delegation to the Himalayan nation will contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relations.

"The US congressional delegation reaffirmed the commitment to working closely with Nepal on the matters of common interests," it said.

The discussion covered matters relating to agriculture and food security as well as Nepal's role in the UN peacekeeping.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the US.

China is wary of the US making forays into Nepal, where over the years it wielded influence among the influential Marxist parties.

Currently, the Nepali Congress is leading the ruling Coalition in Kathmandu which includes major Left parties – CPN-Maoist Centre CPN-Unified Socialist.

China's political influence as well as investments have grown in Nepal significantly, especially under the previous tenures of K P Sharma Oli.

Beijing was mostly silent on Nepal in recent months after Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba – an advocate of diplomatic balanced foreign policy with close ties with India – assumed power last year.

