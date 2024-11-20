Caracas, Nov 20 (AP) The US government recognised Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as "president-elect" of the South American country on Tuesday, months after President Nicolas Maduro claimed to have won the July contest.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recognised Gonzalez in a post on X in which he also demanded "respect for the will" of Venezuelan voters.

The administration of US President Joe Biden had previously said Gonzalez had earned the most votes in the disputed July 28 election, but had fallen short of acknowledging him as president-elect. (AP)

