Washington, Dec 12 (AP) US auto safety regulators have closed an investigation into complaints that engines on some small Jeeps can shut down while being driven.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it will not seek a recall of about 229,000 Jeep Compass SUVs from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Also Read | Volodymyr Zelensky Urges US Senators To Release USD 61 Billion Aid Promised by Joe Biden; Denies Corruption in His Government.

The agency opened the probe in December of last year after getting 15 complaints that drivers have gotten dashboard messages saying their coolant temperature is too high, followed by an immediate engine shutdown.

But an investigation found that the failure rate was low and that the SUVs can normally be restarted immediately after the engine shuts down. The agency found only one allegation of a crash and no injuries.

Also Read | Spain Seizes 11 Tons of Cocaine in Shipping Containers, Most of the Drugs Found Among Frozen Tuna.

The agency says its investigation agreed with Jeep maker Stellantis' conclusion that once the engine shuts down, the SUVs can be put in park and restarted with no issues. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)