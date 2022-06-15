Washington [US], June 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The new United States USD 1 billion package of security assistance for Ukraine includes guided MLRS munitions, 18 more howitzers, 36,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and two additional Harpoon anti-ship missile systems, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"The United States will provide an additional USD 1 billion security assistance package for Ukraine and that includes our twelfth drawdown from DoD inventory since August of 2021. It includes guided MLRS munitions, 18 of M777 howitzers and the tactical vehicles to tow them and 36,000 rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition," Austin said during a press briefing.

The package also includes USD 650 million in Ukraine security assistance initiative funds, including two additional Harpoon coastal defense systems and thousands of secure radio and night vision devices and thermal weapon sites, Austin added.(ANI/Sputnik)

