Chase Bank Bomb Threat in California: Standoff Underway After Threat Reported at Bank in Bakersfield; 1 Hostage Released (Watch Videos)

California, June 3: Reports of a bomb threat at the Chase Bank Building in California emerged after a man had barricaded himself inside the building with several community members. Sharing details of the incident, the Bakersfield Police Department said that it received a call at about 1:00 PM (local time) regarding the reports of a bomb threat at the Chase Bank Building, located at Chester Avenue and 17th Street. As per the police, during the investigation, it was found that an adult man subject had barricaded himself inside the building with several community members.

While no injuries have been reported so far, officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the building and surrounding businesses to ensure public safety. Some community members were able to evacuate. California Shooting: 4 Killed, at Least 10 Wounded After Gun Firing at Family Gathering in US (Watch Video).

Bomb Threat Reported at Chase Bank in California

🧨 EXTREMELY tense hostage situation in Bakersfield, CA where FBI crisis negotiators are communicating with suspect who is holding multiple people in a Chase Bank building, allegedly armed w/ explosives pic.twitter.com/Q0wIurWecy — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) June 3, 2026

Bakersfield Police Department Shares Update

The statement said that at the time of its release, officers and members of the Crisis Negotiation Team remain in contact with the subject by telephone. No arrests have been made. According to ABC News, Bakersfield Police Department Sgt. Eric Celedon told the reporters, "With the cooperation of our crisis negotiation team and the assistance of the FBI negotiation team, we were able to negotiate the safe surrender of one of the hostages".

"At this time, everybody else still remains in the building and everybody else remains in good health", he added. Citing the police, it was further reported that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are assisting, and other resources are coming in from throughout the state, police said. US Mass Shooting: 25 Killed As Gunmen Open Fire in 2 Separate Attacks in Honduras.

According to the news outlet, several buildings in the surrounding area have been evacuated, police said. "Every single resource is at this site's disposal -- SWAT team, bomb squad, K9 team, gang unit, negotiators, drone team -- every single asset we have to bring this to the safest conclusion is out here right now." This is a developing story.

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