California, November 30: Four people have died and at least 10 have been wounded after a shooting took place at a family gathering in California, CNN reported. Citing San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, CNN said that the mass shooting took place at a family gathering took place at Stockton, in California's Central Valley, on Sunday evening, with the suspect at large.

As per CNN, the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. It further noted, deputies responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 6 PM (US local time) near Lucile Avenue, about six miles north of downtown Stockton. US Shooting: 5 Soldiers Shot As Gunman Opens Fire Inside Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia; Shooter Arrested.

Shooting at Banquet Hall in California (Trigger Warning)

🇺🇸BREAKING: The mass shooting in #Stockton, #California, occurred at a child’s birthday party and has left at least 14 people shot, & at least four dead ➡️ Suspect is still at large, and police are urging residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues 1/2 pic.twitter.com/WGUAt18edI — Mahalaxmi Ramanathan (@MahalaxmiRaman) November 30, 2025

The mass shooting took place at a banquet hall where a family celebration was underway, as per Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. Washington Shooting: 3 Killed in Firing Near Meadow Crest Playground in US; Police Launch Manhunt for Suspect.

Brent further mentioned that the victims ranged from juveniles to adults were transported to local hospitals, Brent said. "Early indication suggest that this may be a targeted incident," she said, noting that information remains "very limited" at this time. This is a developing story.

