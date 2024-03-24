Washington DC [US], March 24 (ANI): United States has strongly condemned the "heinous" terrorist attack carried out by the ISIS at Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

White House Press Secretary, Karine Jeane-Pierre, in a statement, termed ISIS as a "common terrorist enemy" and said that it needs to be defeated everywhere.

"The United States strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. We extend our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones and to those who were injured or affected by these unconscionable attacks against innocent civilians. ISIS is a common terrorist enemy that must be defeated everywhere," the statement read.

At least 133 people have died in the massive terror attack at the concert hall.

Russia has said that all four gunmen suspected of carrying out the terror attack have been detained by Russia's Investigative Committee and are being questioned by the investigators in Moscow, CNN reported citing Russian state media TASS.

Around five armed men opened fire and detonated explosives among the crowd at the Crocus City Hall, which was almost full with the maximum capacity of 7,500. The indiscriminate firing ahead of the performance by a music band created immense panic situation.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the terrorist attack in Russia's Moscow and said that US stands with Russia in grieving the loss of lives.

In a post on X, Blinken stated, "The United States strongly condemns the March 22 terrorist attack in Moscow. We stand in solidarity with the people of Russia in grieving the loss of life after this horrific event."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the terror attack inside a packed concert hall in Moscow on Saturday, calling it a 'heinous act' and expressing solidarity with the Russian government and its people.

"We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," PM Modi posted from his X handle.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared March 24 a day of 'national mourning' and has vowed to punish the terrorists behind the attack, TASS reported.

In a televised address to people of Russia, he said, "I declare March 24 a day of national mourning," the head of state said in a televised address to Russians."

"Our people, our children, just like the Nazis that once killed our people during the war. They do the same. All the orchestrators, all those who are responsible for this crime will inevitably be found responsible, they will pay. We will identify everyone who stands behind these terrorists and they will pay. This is a strike against Russia," Putin said. (ANI)

