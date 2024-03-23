Washington DC, March 23: In a shocking incident in the United States, a transgender-identifying male was allegedly discovered having sex with a female inmate at the Washington State Women's Prison. The alleged incident is said to have taken place earlier this month. The incident came to light when a corrections officer at the Washington Corrections Center for Women (WCCW) discovered the trans-identifying male having sex with a woman inmate.

According to a report in Fox News, the accused identified as Bryan Kim aka Amber FayeFox, who has been lodged in jail for murdering his parents, was caught having sex with Sincer-A Marie Nerton (25) on March 14. Notably, Bryan Kim was allegedly caught during a routine check at the Medium Security Unit (MSU). US Shocker: Former High School Teacher Supplied Vapes, Alcohol to Students Before Sexually Assaulting Them; Arrested After Her Mother Files Complaint.

In February 2021, Bryan Kim aka Amber FayeFox was reportedly transferred to the Washington Corrections Center for Women. Earlier, he was imprisoned at a men's facility in the state. The report also stated that the incident has been counted as an infraction with a hearing likely to follow soon. An employee of the Washington Department of Corrections (DOC) said that there is no consensual sex between the incarcerated.

However, the employee also said that Washington is mitigating the sanctions on offenders involved only if both parties claim that the intercourse was consensual. Back in 2008, Bryan Kim was found guilty of two counts of "first-degree murder". He was accused of stabbing his father, Richard Kim, and bludgeoning and strangling his mother, Terri Kim. US Shocker: Massage Parlour Owner Locks Woman in Room Without Lights, Food or Water in Minnesota, Arrested.

The murders took place in December 2006 when Kim's parents returned from work. After killing his parents, Kim went out shopping the next day and used his father's debit card to withdraw USD 1,000 from his parents' account. After his arrest, Bryan Kim was sentenced to life in prison.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2024 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).