Washington DC, [US] June 17 (ANI): The United States and Taiwan are expected to retain a joint military superiority over China in the Taiwan Strait should Beijing pursue aggression against Taiwan in 2027, as many have anticipated, according to former head of US Pacific Command, Dennis Blair, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

"To me, 2027 is just one point in time. When I look at it, I believe that both Taiwanese and American capacities will be enhanced in comparison to the PLA's capabilities," Blair stated while in Taipei participating in a series of civilian-led tabletop exercises, as quoted by the Focus Taiwan report.

Regarding China's military modernisation efforts that began in the 1990s, Blair remarked that he observes "a much more extensive modernisation effort, not one solely aimed at invading Taiwan."

He explained that China's significant investments in its nuclear deterrent, space capabilities, carrier strike groups, and long-range logistical support are "not specifically tailored for an invasion of Taiwan," as cited by Focus Taiwan.

Blair, who is also a former director of US national intelligence, noted that while the US began ramping up its defense budget around 2003, which was later than China's timeline, "we started developing new classes of weapons that were specifically created to counter the systems China had developed 10 to 15 years earlier." These advancements included increased air missile defence systems and hypersonic weapons that would pose a serious threat to Chinese military infrastructure, according to Focus Taiwan.

Further, Blair mentioned that if Taiwan enhances its defence capabilities by 2027, such as through the development of autonomous vehicles for land and maritime combat, then "the balance by 2027 will still favour the US and Taiwan," the Focus Taiwan report indicated.

Blair was also questioned about whether the unusual presence of two Chinese aircraft carriers in the Pacific signifies a failure on the part of the US and its democratic partners to adequately deter Chinese naval operations in the region, according to Focus Taiwan.

On June 10, Japan's Defence Ministry reported that China's Shandong aircraft carrier, along with four other ships, had entered Japan's exclusive economic zone the previous day.

This announcement followed just one day after the ministry disclosed that the Liaoning, another Chinese aircraft carrier, had come into waters near Minamitorishima, a distant island east of Iwo Jima, as stated by Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

