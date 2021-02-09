Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): The United States will switch from observer to participant in the Facilitation Council of the COVAX vaccine distribution tool, said Colin McIff, a senior official at the US Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday.

"The United States is pleased to transition from observer to participant in the Act Accelerator Facilitation Council and plans to fully participate in these meetings going forward," McIff said at a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting, as quoted by Sputnik.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has welcomed the US move. "I'd like to start by welcoming the United States of America to the Act Accelerator. We're glad to have your support and involvement and we look forward to your partnership in ensuring that all countries enjoy equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics against COVID-19," Tedros said at the start of the briefing.

Sputnik further reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has similarly lauded the US turnaround.

"I'm glad that the United States, led by @JoeBiden, decided to join the @ACTAccelerator Council. The US participation to the world's facility for access to #COVID19 tests, treatments & vaccines will be a game-changer. Together we will reach our #GlobalGoal and end this pandemic," she tweeted.

Immediately upon taking office, Biden issued a flurry of executive orders reversing some key policies of the former President Donald Trump. Among them were decisions to rejoin the World Health Organization and support its global vaccine initiative COVAX. (ANI)

