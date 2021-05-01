Washington [US], May 1 (ANI): The United States will restrict travel from India starting Tuesday amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The policy will not apply to American citizens, lawful permanent residents or other exempted people, NBC News reported.

"On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Administration will restrict travel from India starting immediately... The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India. The policy will take effect on Tuesday, May 4," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

India is reeling under the impact of the deadly second coronavirus wave. The country reported 3.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases and 3,498 deaths on Friday.

As COVID-19 cases soar in April, the United States issued a 'Level 4 (Very High)' warning for potential travellers to India asking them to "avoid all travel" to the country even if they are fully vaccinated.

Many countries have imposed restriction on travellers from India amid the COVID-19 surge. Countries including Canada and the UAE have temporarily banned passenger flights from India. While the United Kingdom added India to its travel "red list" on a precautionary basis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)