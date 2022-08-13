Washington, Aug 13 (PTI) USAID Administrator Samantha Power met India's anti-corruption champions from the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) on Friday.

Power also hosted Malawian government anti-corruption reformers and a representative from the Open Government Partnership (OGP) to discuss best anti-corruption practices and priorities, USAID Acting Spokesperson Shejal Pulivarti said.

The USAID did not reveal the name of the MKSS leaders who met Power.

"The meeting, which follows conversations that Administrator Power had with anti-corruption reformers during her July trip to Malawi as well as separate meetings with MKKS and OGP, included attendees Martha Chizuma, Head of Malawi's Anti-Corruption Board, and Dr Jean Priminta, Director General of Malawi's Financial Intelligence Authority," Pulivarti said.

"Administrator Power underscored the importance of sharing global lessons to curb corruption and reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting transparency and accountability efforts," she added.

