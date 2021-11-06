Hanoi [Vietnam], November 6 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Enterprise representatives in Vietnam made a proposal on the need to simplify administrative procedures and create an enabling environment for startups.

On November 6, the People's Committee of the City of Hanoi held a Dialogue on Addressing Enterprise Difficulties Amid Covid-19.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

This event was attended by representatives of various ministries and industry departments and business associations based in Hanoi.

Speaking at the conference, Secretary of Party Committee of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung confirmed that "Sharing the difficulties faced by enterprises in the moment, the authorities of Hanoi making every effort and take various measures to control the epidemic, as well as to support enterprises in the reconstruction of production and business activities and reducing the negative impact of COVID-19 on their business. "

Also Read | China International Import Expo 2021: Indian Companies Skip Mega Event in Shanghai As Over 3,000 Global Businesses Showcase Products.

In turn, the vice-chairman, general secretary of the Hanoi Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, Mak Quoc Anh, expressed his opinion: "It is necessary to explore other ways to support enterprises. For example, to postpone the fulfilment of tax obligations by enterprises or to allow late payment of taxes, such as corporate income tax in the field of logistics services, textiles, footwear, real estate. "

Enterprise representatives also made a proposal on the need to simplify administrative procedures and create an enabling environment for startups. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)