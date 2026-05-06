World News | Vietnam, India Elevate Ties to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Sign 13 MoUs

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The state visit of President of Vietnam To Lam to India saw 18 outcomes, comprising of 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and five announcements seeking to deepen bilateral ties.

As per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the announcements comprised the elevation of bilateral ties to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2051966278282473567?s=20

An MoU on Mutual Cooperation between IREL (India) Ltd. and Institute for Technology of Radioactive and Rare Elements (ITRRE) of Vietnam was signed. It formalizes the long-standing commitment on both sides to expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of rare earth elements, among other new-age technologies, as per the MEA statement.

Also Read | India Soaring Ahead As Centre of Innovation and Growth in World, Says Vietnam President To Lam (Watch Video).

Cultural Exchange Programme between Ministry of Culture, India and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam for 2026-30 was signed between both parties. A Cultural Agreement was signed between India and Vietnam in 1976. The specific activities and exchanges to be carried out under this agreement are agreed upon within the framework of a Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) valid for a period of five years (2026-2030).

An MOU between Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) was signed on Cooperation in the area of Payment Systems and Innovation in Digital Payments. The MoU aims to establish a framework for cooperation in the area of financial innovation and digital payments.

MoU on Establishment of Friendship and Cooperation between Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai and Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee was signed. The Agreement aims to establish a formal framework for enabling both megacities to share expertise in urban management and economic development, as per the statement.

An MoU between ICCR and Univesity of Science and Education - The Da Nang University on the Establishment of the ICCR Chair of India Studies was signed. The MoU establishes an ICCR Chair in the University of Da Nang in Vietnam.

MoU between Nalanda University, Rajgir, and Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), Hanoi was signed. This MoU strengthens the longstanding initiatives of India to facilitate capacity building and training to Vietnam.

MoU between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India and the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam on Cooperation in the Field of Digital Technologies was signed. This MoU deepens bilateral commitment to strengthen cooperation in Digital Technologies and IT domain.

Another MoU between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) was signed. This MoU establishes institutional linkages between India's NIPL and Vietnam's NAPAS on Cross Border QR code interoperability to enable payments.

MOU between the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the State Audit Office of Vietnam in the field of Public Sector Audit was signed. This MoU renews the 2010 MoU between the two Audit institutions of India and Vietnam and makes it more flexible and dynamic.

An MoU between Ministry of Tourism of India and Ministry of Sports, Culture and Tourism of Vietnam on Cooperation in the field of Tourism was signed. This MoU promotes people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

The MoU between ICCR and University of Social Sciences and Humanities on the establishment of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies aims to establish an ICCR Chair in the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, as per the statement.

The MoU between Gyan Bharatam, Ministry of Culture & University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (USSH, VNUHCM) on Digitization of Cham Manuscripts establishes institutional linkages between NMM, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts and USSH, VNUHCM for survey, documentation, conservation, digitisation and online dissemination of Cham manuscripts of Indian origin currently preserved in Vietnam.

The bilateral ties between both counties have been enhanced to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. New trade goal of USD 25 billion by 2030 is set, as per MEA.

Vietnam joined the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). An announcement of export of Indian grapes to Vietnam and Vietnamese Durian to India was made.

Establishment of the Site Interpretation Centre at UNESCO World Heritage Site at My Son, a cluster of abandoned and partially ruined Shaiva Hindu temples in central Vietnam, was announced, as per the MEA statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging discussions with General Secretary, President To Lam of Vietnam at Hyderabad House.

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Official Spokesperson of the Miistry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "The discussions focused on the areas of defence & security; trade & investment; science & technology; development partnership; maritime cooperation; critical and rare earth minerals; space; renewable energy, including atomic energy; culture and people-to-people linkages. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest." (ANI)

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