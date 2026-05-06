India Soaring Ahead As Centre of Innovation and Growth in World, Says Vietnam President To Lam (Watch Video)

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New Delhi, May 6: Vietnamese President To Lam on Wednesday hailed India's rise, describing it as a "centre of growth and innovation in the world", while stating that India and Vietnam give high priority to their bilateral ties. Addressing a joint press meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their talks here, To Lam said: "I am very impressed, and I would like to congratulate India for its leaps and bounds progress. India has been soaring ahead as a centre of growth and innovation in the world. Mr Prime Minister and I have had a very successful discussion. We attach great importance to the outcomes of the 50 years of relations as well as the 10 years of the comprehensive strategic partnership, and we would give high priority to our bilateral relations."

"We also shared our vision on the region and the world, and we reached a high level of mutual understanding as to how important the relationship between India and Vietnam is to both countries. We would link together our strategic vision and development strategies to better address the turmoil of the situation in the world today," he added. Vietnam President To Lam Accorded Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Maiden State Visit to India.

PM Modi, Vietnam President To Lam During Press Statement

Addressing the joint press meet with President of Vietnam, Mr. To Lam. https://t.co/ILXwDMIxkl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2026

#WATCH | During a press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Vietnam, To Lam, says, "It is my great pleasure to pay my state visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi and the leaders of India... I am very impressed, and I would like to congratulate India… pic.twitter.com/JjSp4ZzqHb — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

The Vietnamese President announced that he and PM Modi agreed to elevate defence and security cooperation to become a "strategic pillar" for contributing to strengthening an environment of peace and stability.

"Given this foundation, we agreed to continue to upgrade bilateral relations to an enhanced CSB in the spirit of sharing vision, strategic convergence and substantive cooperation and bring relations between the two countries into greater depth in the following ways. First, we agreed to continue to further deepen political trust, step up high-level engagement and increase the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms. Second, we will elevate defence and security cooperation to become a strategic pillar to contribute to strengthening an environment of peace and stability," he said. Vietnam President Lands in New Delhi on First State Visit to India.

He stated that science, technology, innovation and digital transformation will be a new driver for cooperation between India and Vietnam. He announced that two nations will bring a change in economic cooperation, trade corporation and investment corporation through value chain connectivity, removing barriers and expanding market access.

To Lam announced that India and Vietnam agreed to work closely together at regional and international forums, contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, security and development in the region and the world. He thanked PM Modi and the people of India for extending a warm welcome to him and his delegation.

"We would strengthen people to people to cultural to educational relationship and religious connection to bring about a strong social foundation for bilateral relations. We have also agreed to work closely together at regional and international forums, contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, security and development in the region and the world on the foundation of respect for international laws, the UN charter and the fundamental principles of international law to protect the legitimate rights and interests and ensure the voice of the developed countries that they shall be heard."

He expressed Vietnam's support for India assuming a greater position and role at multilateral forums and working closely with New Delhi to address common challenges faced by the region.

"Vietnam supports India assuming a greater position and role at multilateral forums and we would like to work more closely together with India in addressing common challenges facing the region and the world. We also reasserted the importance of the maintenance of an environment of peace, stability, ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation over flight, addressing of disputes through peaceful means on the basis of international law, including the UNCLOS 1982."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).