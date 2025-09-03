Afghan men search through the rubble of a collapsed house following a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake in Dara Mazar, Kunar province (Photo/Reuters)

Kabul (Afghanistan) [India], September 3 (ANI): The World Food Programme (WFP) has sent emergency aid to Afghanistan's quake-stricken Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, where more than 1400 people have been killed and over 3000 people injured, Khaama Press reported.

Initial aid shipments include food supplies and high-energy biscuits, with additional flights scheduled to deliver further assistance and personnel.

Khaama Press, citing WFP in its report, noted that many of the communities hit by the earthquake were already struggling after recent flash floods, and worsening weather conditions now threaten to deepen the humanitarian crisis.

Describing the devastation, WFP's regional director Harald Mannhardt said, "Homes reduced to rubble, roads destroyed, landslides everywhere, and tragically, lives lost." He noted that teams are working alongside rescue efforts and are prepared to expand operations as needs grow.

The 6.0-magnitude quake has left at least 1400 people dead and nearly 3000 injured, with the toll expected to rise as search and recovery missions continue. Rescue operations remain hindered by blocked roads, rugged terrain, and repeated aftershocks.

Despite funding shortages and logistical hurdles, WFP's rapid food distribution has become a crucial lifeline for affected families. However, damaged infrastructure and severe weather underline the urgent requirement for long-term, coordinated international support, Khaama Press reported.

Earlier, on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated that Indian earthquake assistance has reached Kabul by air.

"Indian earthquake assistance reaches Kabul by air. 21 tonnes of relief materials, including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitisers, water purification tablets, ORS solutions and medical consumables, were airlifted today," he said.

Jaishankar added, "India will continue to monitor the ground situation and send more humanitarian aid over the coming days," highlighting India's commitment to supporting the relief operations in the aftermath of the disaster. (ANI)

