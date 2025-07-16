Washington, DC, July 16: The White House was briefly placed under lockdown on Tuesday after a "phone" was thrown over the security fence. The incident occurred at approximately midday when Secret Service agents responded to reports of an object being hurled over the North Lawn fence. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to reporters that "somebody threw their phone over the fence", prompting immediate security measures.

Members of the press corps, who were waiting to speak with Education Secretary Linda McMahon during her Fox News appearance, were quickly escorted into the James S. Brady Briefing Room as agents secured the area. The Secret Service implemented a full lockdown of the White House grounds and temporarily closed Pennsylvania Avenue to traffic. The security measures were lifted by 11:56 am, allowing journalists to return to the North Lawn. White House Posts Image of ‘Superman Trump’, Internet Asks ‘Where’s the Epstein List?’.

By 12:20 pm, reporters, including ANI, had reassembled in the Palm Room ahead of President Donald Trump's scheduled departure for an event in Pennsylvania. The White House has not yet issued an official statement about the security breach. The incident represents the latest security challenge facing the Secret Service, which has experienced several breaches in recent months. White House Security Breach: Man Tries To Scale Fence To Enter US President’s Official Residence, Gets Caught by Secret Service Personnel (Watch Video).

In March, a Secret Service agent was forced to carry a young boy back to his parents after the child managed to breach the White House perimeter. The agency has faced increased scrutiny over security protocols following a series of incidents at the presidential residence. President Trump's schedule was not affected by Tuesday's lockdown, with his Pennsylvania event proceeding as planned.

