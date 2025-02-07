A shocking video has emerged showing a man attempting to scale the security fence at the White House in the US on Monday, February 3. Captured by a tourist, the video shows the man running toward the fence, shouting an expletive before climbing. However, his attempt was quickly thwarted as he became stuck on the fence. The intruder had walked past a couple who were taking pictures before crossing barriers to reach the fence. Secret Service agents responded swiftly, apprehending the man and preventing further escalation. Justin Trudeau Office Hit by Network Outage Day Before US Tariff Deadline, Investigation Rules Out Deliberate Sabotage.

White House Security Breach

Secret Service apprehend man climbing White House fence. pic.twitter.com/HMjmhHEKHK — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 5, 2025

Man Climbs White House Security Fencing, Detained

