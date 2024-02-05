Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], February 5 (ANI/WAM): The World Defence Show 2024 kicked off yesterday in Riyadh, attracting significant participation from over 773 exhibitors across 75 countries.

Government entities and leading local and international defence and security companies actively joined the event, highlighting the growing importance of the sector in the region.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the defence sector is projected to contribute approximately SAR 93.75 billion to the GDP by 2030.

Scheduled to run until February 8, the show serves as a vital platform for industry experts, manufacturers, and decision-makers to connect and shape the future of defence and security.

Additionally, the World Defence Show 2024 creates an ideal environment for nurturing international partnerships in the defence and security sector. (ANI/WAM)

