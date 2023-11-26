By Suchitra Mukherjee

Thailand [Bangkok], November 26 (ANI): The Third World Hindu Congress concluded in Thailand on Sunday with the resolve to connect every Hindu in the world with each other and to gain strength for welfare of the world through the life values of Hinduism.

According to the organisers of the World Hindu Congress, the next World Hindu Congress will be held in Mumbai in the year 2026 and before that, the World Hindu Economic Forum will be organised in Mumbai in September next year. Hindu businessmen from different countries will also hold an expo.

On this occasion, the President of the conference, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), addressed about 2,200 delegates from 61 countries around the world.

Hosabale said, "Swami Vivekananda had told Hindus to conquer the world with their spirituality, and I think that material progress and spiritual progress will make us realise the great motto of the World Hindu Congress, which is 'Jayasya Aayatanam Dharma'."

Milind Parande, International General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), said that the power of Hindus is not intended to frighten anyone but to ensure welfare of humanity.

Around 50 sessions were organised in parallel throughout the conference, with a focus on seven sections, including the economy, education, academic, media and political sectors, as well as youth and women. More than 50 delegates from around 30 countries participated in the various sessions of the Political Forum and more than 650 delegates participated in the sessions of the Hindu Economic Forum. Investment consultations were also organised for startups, and three proposals were immediately approved.

Mata Amritanandamayi Amma said, "Today the number of such people is increasing in the world, and the source of love and selfless service is drying up. There is only one solution to this, and that is the restoration of religion! This is the only way to save the world and humanity. It is becoming necessary to carry out focused work with such conferences."

Earlier, with the proclamation of 'Victory of Dharma', eminent saint Mata Amritanandamayi, Swami Purnatmanand of Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Sarsanghchalak Mohanrao Bhagwat of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Milind Parande and founder of the World Hindu Foundation and Swami Vigyananand, the facilitator of the conference, had inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp. (ANI)

