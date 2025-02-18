Riyadh, Feb 18 (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy postponed a trip to Saudi Arabia scheduled for this week, citing the fact that officials from his country were not invited to US-Russia talks in the kingdom on negotiating an end to the war.

The Ukrainian leader suggested Tuesday that he wanted to avoid his visit being linked to the talks.

He said his visit was rescheduled for March 10. (AP)

