New York, February 18: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has slammed the employees petitioning for 'work from home' against the five-day office work policy. During an animated town hall meeting this month, the employees working at the US-based multinational financial company petitioned that the management should reconsider the strict policy about working from the office. Jamie Dimon insisted employees adopt the full work-from-office model while dismissing the remote work flexibility.

According to reports, a leaked audio of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon addressing the company employee went viral. In the leaked audio, the CEO is harsh to the employees regarding work meetings and working remotely. As per the audio clip, Dimon said he didn't bring his phone to meetings and was sending texts to the people because "it simply doesn't work". Southwest Airlines Layoffs: US-Based Low-Cost Carrier To Lay Off 1,750 Employees and Senior Leaders To Reduce Costs, Streamline Operations.

Jamie Dimon Viral Audio Clip About Work From Office Policy

JUST IN: Leaked audio of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slamming remote work, beurocracy, and inefficiency - per Barron’s pic.twitter.com/aPEfL5MfR2 — Luke (@lukehakimian) February 14, 2025

He said that doing such things would not work for creativity. He said that as a consequence, these practices at the workplace damaged the young generation, and they might be left behind socially, meeting with people and sharing ideas. The reports claimed that the clip was from a town hall meeting held in Columbus, Ohio, and the JPMorgan CEO was aggressively treating the firm's employees, taking a hit on the younger generation.

He also used abusive words, saying that he didn't care about the number of people who signed the petition and said, "Don't waste my time on it." The reports also said that JPMorgan fired the employees who questioned Jamie Dimon over the RTO mandate. He said, "Every area should be looking to be 10% more efficient. If I was running a department with 100 people, I guarantee you, if I could run it with 90 people and be more efficient." Blue Origin Layoffs: Jeff-Bezos Owned Aerospace Company To Cut 1,400 Jobs To Cut Costs, Speed Up New Glenn Manufacturing for Upcoming Launches,

Around 1,200 employees had signed a petition against the RTO mandate affecting senior employees, caregivers, women, and disabled people. The petition was signed as the new policy impacted the work-life balance, efficiency, and work-life balance of the employees. In response, Jamie Dimon said, "It's a free country... You don't have to work at JPMorgan."

