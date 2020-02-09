Yashasvi Jaiswal's Parents Offer Prayers, Wish for India's Fifth U19 World Cup Title

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh get ready to lock horns in the finals of the U19 Cricket World cup, parents of Yashasvi Jaiswal offered prayers on Sunday to wish for India's victory.If India manages to outclass Bangladesh, the side would register its fifth U19 World Cup title."I wish all the best to all players of the U-19 team. I hope they perform well and win the World Cup. Every cricketer in the team is just like my son. Everyone in the town will watch the final between India and Bangladesh," Yashasvi's father Bhupendra Jaiswal told ANI."I am a little scared. We are just praying to the Almighty that we win the tournament," Kanchan Jaiswal, Yashasvi's mother, said.Yashasvi has managed to score 312 runs in the tournament so far. He also registered a century in the semi-final match against Pakistan.India thrashed arch-rival Pakistan by ten wickets to chase down the total of 173.This is India's seventh appearance in the final of the competition while Bangladesh has managed to reach the big stage for the first time.India has won the tournament four times. They managed to take away the trophy in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the semi-final to set up a summit clash with India. (ANI)

