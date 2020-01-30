Youth Arrested for Harassing Woman

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 30 (PTI) A youth has been arrested for allegedly harassing a 23-year-old woman here, police said.

The woman was returning to her village from college at Ramraj village in the district on Wednesday when the youth, identified as Ajay Kumar, harassed her.

He was arrested and a case registered against him after the woman complained to the police about the incident, they said.

In a separate incident, a girl student was harassed and threatened by a 22-year-old man identified as Niraj in Kotwali police station area here on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place when the girl was returning from school, adding that a case was registered against the accused who is absconding.

