Imphal, September 7: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday held a meeting at the Raj Bhavan with senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, top civil and security officials and discussed the expected visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on September 13. An official said that Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor to the government Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar also attended the meeting.

However, all officials were tight-lipped about the discussions that took place during the meeting at Raj Bhavan. A top state unit BJP leader confirmed that the Prime Minister is likely to visit Manipur and he would address a public meeting at Kangla Fort in Imphal. Manipur: 21 MLAs Write to PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Urge Reinstatement of ‘Popular Government’.

PM Modi is also likely to visit the tribal-inhabited district of Churachandpur and his programme there is not yet finalised. “PM Modi’s Manipur visit is not yet finally confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). However, it is tentatively learnt that he would visit state capital Imphal and Churachandpur during his brief few hours visit,” the BJP leader told IANS, refusing to be named.

Manipur unit BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and state assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh also attended Sunday's Raj Bhavan meeting. As per recent reports, the Prime Minister is likely to visit Manipur on September 13, and that would be his first tour to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023. PM Narendra Modi Continues to Shun Manipur; Amit Shah Big Failure: Congress.

Reports mentioned that the Prime Minister would visit the Mizoram capital, Aizawl, and inaugurate the newly constructed 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang new railway project and from Aizawl he would visit two places of Manipur. A grand stage is being set up at Kangla Fort in the heart of the capital city Imphal, while beautification activities are underway in the areas in Imphal West district.

Meanwhile, the Churachandpur district administration has prohibited the use of aerial devices such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and other flying objects across the district. Churachandpur District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S, in an order on September 4, declared the entire hill district as a ‘No Drone Zone’ area.

The District Magistrate, in his order, said that in view of the proposed visit of a VVIP to the District, various security arrangements are being undertaken. “As a measure to strengthen security, there is a need for restriction on the use of aerial photography and videography in any form by the usage of drones, balloons, etc., which could pose a potential threat to law and order; and hence there is sufficient ground for proceeding for which immediate prevention is required,” the order had said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that the Prime Minister is expected to be on a two-day visit to Assam on September 13-14. PM Modi's visit is centred around the birth centenary celebrations of cultural icon and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, and he will also inaugurate the official celebrations on September 13 in Guwahati.

After a prolonged ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, four days after the resignation of N. Biren Singh from the Chief Minister’s post. The 60-member Manipur Assembly, which after the promulgation of President’s Rule has been put under suspended animation, has a tenure till 2027.

