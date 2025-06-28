Thiruvananthapuram, June 28: Muslim groups in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram have raised strong objections after the state education department introduced Zumba dance in schools, stating that they can't accept girls and boys intermingling, dancing together, or wearing minimal clothing. The move, as part of its anti-drug campaign, aimed at helping students manage stress through physical activity, drew criticism for allegedly promoting indecent intermingling of boys and girls.

The backlash began after TK Ashraf, a teacher and General Secretary of the Wisdom Islamic Organisation, posted on Facebook that he and his son would not participate in the programme. "Cannot accept this, and my son and I will not participate in this," Ashraf wrote in a brief but direct statement opposing the initiative. Soon after, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama leader Nassar Faizy Koodathai also posted, calling the Zumba sessions inappropriate and a violation of students' rights. Zumba Dance Programme in Kerala Schools Faces Opposition from Muslim Groups.

In a post on Facebook, Nasar Faizy Koodathai said, "The Kerala government has implemented Zumba dance in schools. Zumba is a method of dancing together while wearing minimal clothes. If the government has instructed even older children to do this, it is objectionable. Instead of improving the existing physical training, do not force vulgarity. This is also a violation of the personal freedom and fundamental rights of students whose moral sense does not allow them to express their anger and dance together." Kannur School Holiday: Educational Institutions, Including Anganwadis and Tuition Centres, To Remain Shut on June 16 As IMD Issues Red Alert for Kerala.

The education department, on the other hand, defended its decision, saying the Zumba sessions were voluntary and were introduced under a statewide initiative to help students cope with academic pressure and discourage drug abuse. According to the official, the programme was designed to promote mental and physical well-being and was not mandatory for students.

