In the wake of heavy rainfall, the district collector has announced holidays for all educational institutions in Kannur on Monday, June 16. The District Collector has declared June 16 as a holiday for educational institutions, including Anganwadis and tuition centres, as the IMD issues a Red Alert for rainfall for tomorrow, news agency ANI reported. In Kannur, the holiday will apply to schools, anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, and special classes. Kerala Rain, Weather Forecast: Widespread Rains, Gusty Winds Affect Life in State; Red Alert in 5 Districts.

Kannur School Holiday on June 16

Kannur, Kerala | The District Collector has declared June 16 as a holiday for educational institutions, including Anganwadis and tuition centres, as the IMD issues a Red Alert for rainfall for tomorrow — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)