2026 Honda Gold Wing Price in India, Specifications and Features

Honda has officially launched the 2026 iteration of its flagship luxury touring motorcycle, the Gold Wing, in India. The latest model maintains the iconic design language that has long defined the brand’s premier tourer, offering a blend of comfort and grand-touring capability designed for long-distance travel.

While the 2026 update retains the familiar engineering foundation of its predecessor, Honda has introduced a fresh colour option to the lineup, replacing the previous Bordeaux Red Metallic finish. This latest release continues to provide riders with a suite of advanced touring-focused features and safety enhancements, ensuring it remains a standout offering in the luxury motorcycle segment. Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Relaunched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Honda Gold Wing Specifications and Features

The 2026 Honda Gold Wing is powered by a 1,833cc, liquid-cooled, horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine that delivers 126hp and 170Nm of torque. Power is managed through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which includes reverse and walking-speed modes to assist with low-speed manoeuvrability of the near 400kg machine. The motorcycle is equipped with a comprehensive touring package, featuring an electronically adjustable windscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a premium audio system. Notably, it remains the only motorcycle currently available in India to feature an integrated airbag system for enhanced rider safety. Ducati Desmo450 EDS Revealed: Check Specifications and Features; Coming in India in 2027.

2026 Honda Gold Wing Price in India

The 2026 Honda Gold Wing has been launched at an ex-showroom price of INR 44.30 lakh in Gurugram. This represents a price increase of INR 1.48 lakh over the previous model, which was priced at INR 42.82 lakh. The revised pricing reflects the updated colour palette and the continued positioning of the Gold Wing as Honda’s premier luxury touring motorcycle within the Indian market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Honda 2 Wheelers India ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).