Ducati Desmo450 EDS Revealed: Check Specifications and Features; Coming in India in 2027

Ducati has officially expanded its off-road portfolio with the launch of the Desmo450 EDS, marking the brand’s entry into the street-legal enduro segment. Derived from the competition-focused Desmo450 MX motocross platform, the new motorcycle is engineered for versatile use, catering to riders who navigate a combination of forest tracks, technical trails, and long-distance off-road routes.

This latest model integrates Ducati’s signature desmodromic valve technology into an enduro-ready package, featuring a dedicated chassis, high-performance Showa suspension, and premium Brembo braking systems. While the motorcycle is scheduled to arrive at European dealerships in July 2026, Ducati has confirmed that the Desmo450 EDS is set for an Indian market arrival in the first quarter of 2027. Which Motorcycles Can Run on E85 Petrol, Containing 85% Ethanol?.

Ducati Desmo450 EDS Design and Ergonomics for Enduro Performance

The Desmo450 EDS features a purpose-built aluminium perimeter frame composed of 11 individual sections. This construction maintains structural integrity while keeping the chassis weight below 9kg. To ensure suitability for varied terrain, the bike is fitted with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, both shod with Metzeler Six Days Extreme tyres.

Practicality for long-distance riding is addressed by the inclusion of an 8.5-litre transparent fuel tank, allowing for quick fuel-level monitoring. The machine also comes standard with essential off-road equipment, including an LED headlight, an LCD instrument console, robust hand guards, and comprehensive engine protection plates.

Ducati Desmo450 EDS Engine, Electronics, and Maintenance

At the core of the motorcycle is a revised 449.6cc single-cylinder engine producing 63bhp and 54Nm of torque. Unlike the motocross variant, this unit is tuned for superior low-end and mid-range torque delivery. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring shorter initial gearing for technical sections and a taller sixth gear for high-speed transit. Jason Momoa’s Electric Revamp: Hollywood Star Transforms Century-Old Harley-Davidsons into Plug-in Hybrids and Electrifies Classic Land Rovers.

Technologically, the Desmo450 EDS is equipped with advanced electronic aids, including an optional traction control system—a rarity in the enduro segment. Riders can also access launch control, engine brake control, and a quickshifter through the Ducati X-Link application, which allows for customisable riding modes via Wi-Fi connectivity. To ensure reliability, Ducati has introduced a two-stage maintenance programme, with piston and valve checks scheduled between 90 and 120 hours of use, and a full engine overhaul recommended between 180 and 240 hours.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).