Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Relaunched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features

Honda has officially reintroduced the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP to the Indian market as a significant addition to its premium BigWing portfolio. The flagship supersport returns to the domestic lineup after a brief hiatus, maintaining its high-performance engineering and track-focused design philosophy that enthusiasts expect from the brand’s most capable motorcycle.

While the latest iteration of the Fireblade SP arrives with identical mechanical specifications to the previous model, it brings a refreshed market positioning. The motorcycle continues to utilise advanced frame geometry derived directly from MotoGP technology, ensuring that its chassis and suspension components offer a sophisticated experience for riders who demand precision on both the road and the racetrack. Ducati Desmo450 EDS Revealed: Check Specifications and Features; Coming in India in 2027.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Specifications and Features

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is powered by a 999cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that generates 217.5hp at 14,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 12,000rpm. It features a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter and an Akrapovič titanium exhaust as standard equipment. The motorcycle is built upon a twin-spar aluminium diamond frame with a long swingarm inspired by the RC213V-S MotoGP machine. Suspension duties are managed by electronically adjustable Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 NPX USD forks and an Öhlins TTX36 rear monoshock. Braking is controlled by Brembo Stylema R calipers with twin 330mm front discs and a 220mm rear disc. The comprehensive electronics suite, managed via a 5-inch TFT display, includes a six-axis IMU, multi-level traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and launch control. Which Motorcycles Can Run on E85 Petrol, Containing 85% Ethanol?.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Price in India

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP has been launched in India with an ex-showroom price of 33.50 lakh INR. This represents a significant increase of 4.51 lakh INR compared to the 28.99 lakh INR price tag it held during its brief availability less than a year ago. The motorcycle competes in a highly contested segment against rivals such as the BMW S 1000 RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, and Ducati Panigale V4 S.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).