Aprilia has officially expanded its Indian scooter line-up with the launch of the new SR 125 Tribute Edition. This special variant introduces a distinct aesthetic package inspired by the armed forces, aimed at riders who seek a unique visual identity while maintaining the sporty performance the SR series is known for.

The scooter features a matte green exterior finish complemented by camouflage-themed graphics, which the manufacturer states serves as a tribute to the courage and commitment of the armed forces. Beyond its visual update, the model retains the characteristic sharp bodywork and aggressive stance of the standard SR 125, continuing to offer a premium, performance-oriented experience for urban commuters. Aprilia SR 175 Tribute Edition Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Aprilia SR 125 Tribute Edition Specifications and Features

The Aprilia SR 125 Tribute Edition is powered by a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve, air-cooled engine that delivers 10.6 PS of power and 10.4 Nm of torque. This unit is paired with an ultra-responsive CVT transmission, enabling a claimed top speed of 90 kmph. The scooter is built on a tubular steel frame and is equipped with a 5-inch full-colour TFT dashboard that supports Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, call alerts, and music control. Its handling is defined by 14-inch alloy wheels with orange rim accents, a telescopic front fork, and a rear shock absorber. Braking duties are handled by a 220mm ventilated front disc brake with a two-piston caliper and a rear drum brake, complemented by a Combi Braking System (CBS). Additional features include all-LED lighting, an under-seat storage compartment with a USB charging port, and a courtesy light.

Aprilia SR 125 Tribute Edition Price in India

The Aprilia SR 125 Tribute Edition is priced at INR 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom). To enhance the ownership value, Aprilia is providing a five-year warranty covering up to 60,000 km. Furthermore, buyers receive one year of free service and two years of roadside assistance at no additional cost.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Aprilia India Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).